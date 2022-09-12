Letters: Mind the tourist traps and selfies

[Re: Travel abroad is too pricey – so don’t look down on London tourists – join them]

I think it is wrong to suggest Londoners look down on tourists without reason, just take a look at the selfie sticks outside Parliament for a lesson in how not to behave. I think when we travel there is a beauty in trying to understand the culture of a place rather than simply going to the “box check” attractions so you can take a picture under the Eiffel Tower or in Central Park.

If more London tourists spent their time simply wandering around the backstreets of Hackney Wick, I might have more warmth towards them.

It is true tourism is an incredible boost for our economy and we should show off our countries jewels, but I wonder if there is a way for tourism campaigns to be less focused on the London eye and the Houses of Parliament and instead also put some of our lesser-known museums or shops on show.

I think it would make people realise Britain has more culture than just some buildings from days of old.

Jack Fuller

