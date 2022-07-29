Letters: Jump on the treadmill

[Re: Millions of Brits can no longer afford the gym as inflation eat way at budgets, yesterday]

The economic crisis we face is one that will affect us for many years to come, and not just in the most obvious ways. We’ve been so focused on making sure people can afford their energy bills – which, by the way, they can’t – that we shouldn’t also miss the less-obvious repercussions of a recession and inflationary pressures.

People’s physical health deteriorates in times of economic downturn, they can’t afford healthy food, they can’t afford to go to the gym. As in lockdowns, they might no longer have children because of the uncertainty we face. We already have an aging, unhealthy population and a health services unable to even begin to deal with preventative care.

Our physical health in an economic downturn should be just as front of mind for the politicians in charge of health.

Nick Chandler