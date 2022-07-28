Millions of Brits can no longer afford the gym as energy bills and inflation eat away their budgets

Almost 1 in 5 Brits can no longer afford fitness services, according to new research shared with City A.M. this afternoon.

No longer being able to afford them is the number 1 reason Brits cancel fitness products and services, according to recent research by Myprotein.

In a survey of over 2,000 UK adults, Brits were asked by Myprotein about how much they spend on health & fitness, what factors influence their spending choices and which fitness expenses they will prioritise as the cost of living continues to rise.

It revealed that lack of affordability is the main reason Brits cancel a a fitness product or service, with almost a fifth (19 per cent) blaming this for their decision to pull the plug.

This was followed by not having enough time to get their money’s worth (12 per cent), not feeling like they are benefitting (11 per cent), not getting the results they expected (10 per cent) and/or getting bored (9 per cent).

The survey also found that 2 out of the top 5 factors influencing our fitness spending habits are whether something looks good value for money (28 per cent) and whether a Pay-As-You-Go option is available (13 per cent) – suggesting cost and affordability are high on the list when choosing new fitness products to buy.

The research comes at a time when the squeeze of cost of living is making it difficult for Brits to afford basic amenities like groceries and energy bills – not to mention common luxuries such as meals out and holidays.

The data suggests that people are still trying hard to prioritise their health and fitness despite the increased financial constraints.