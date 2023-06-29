Will millions of Brits flock down under following post-Brexit Aussie visa changes?

From 1 July, Australia will increase the maximum age of its 18-30 working holiday visa to 35, allowing more than 16m young Brits to live and work down under.

The change comes as a result of the recently announced Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement – the UK’s first since leaving the EU – which altered previous arrangements in place for young Brits seeking visas to work and travel abroad.

As both countries prep for the switch, a new survey from Australia’s tourism government agency – Tourism Australia – suggests that Aus could be set for a huge influx of travel-hungry Brits seeking the laid-back lifestyle.

According to the research, a slew of 25 to 34 year old Brits now say they regret missing out on longer trips earlier in life, with 45 per cent wishing they had taken a gap year when they had the chance.

Tourism Australia says the increased age range will be “particularly attractive” for almost half (49 per cent) of 25 to 34 year old who now seek this much awaited career break, but don’t wish to lose career momentum.

Australia’s variety of available jobs, they argue, will allow professionals from all fields to find easy employment – contrary to beliefs that working holiday visas are a good way to see the world but will halt career development.

Sally Cope, Tourism Australia’s regional general manager for UK and Northern Europe said, “Every year, more than 35,000 young Brits head to Australia to work and play, the Aussie way. “

“Our research reveals close to half of 25- to 34-year-olds are considering working abroad to advance their careers, so this five-year age range increase presents a world of openings to these young professionals.”

“And whilst the opportunities are endless, Australia also offers an incredible lifestyle – where else can you be in the boardroom at 4pm and by the beach an hour later?”

Currently, more than 35,000 Brits visit the country on a working holiday visa each year.