Fuel supplies drop as Brits prepare for Easter break chaos

Fuel supplies have dropped as millions of Brits get ready for the Easter break. (Photo/Getty images).

Petrol and diesel supplies have dropped around the country as millions of Brits get ready for the Easter bank holiday.

According to data from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, stock levels of petrol in eastern England were around 19 per cent, while in the south-west and London stationed around 21 and 22 per cent respectively.

At filling stations, diesel was around 25 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels.

“Although we’re expecting the biggest number of Easter getaway trips by car tomorrow – around 4.6m – it’s clear some drivers are keen to make an early escape ahead of the bank holiday,” said RAC’s traffic spokesperson Rod Dennis.

Motorists were warned today to avoid travelling on Good Friday as it would be the busiest of a weekend 27.6 million car journeys are expected.

Disruption was also experienced at Dover, after disgraced ferry operator P&O announced services to Calais would continue to be suspended.

“We apologise unreservedly to all customers whose scheduled journeys with us between Dover and Calais have been cancelled whilst we are unable to sail.”

At airports the situation was not much better, as thousands of passenger took to Twitter to vent their frustration at hour-long queues.

Due to Covid-induced staff shortages, passengers had to wait for more than 90 minutes at Manchester airport’s TUI check-in desks.

“We can confirm that unfortunately due to staff shortages at Manchester Airport today, some customers are experiencing longer-than-usual queue times at check-in,” said an airline spokesperson.

“Please be assured that our teams are working as quickly as they can.”

Staff shortages continue to hit British Airways and easyJet hard, forcing the carriers to cancel dozens of flights.