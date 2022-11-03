Letters: A new word for British culture

Our nighclub industry needs our support. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

[Re: From ballet and opera to festivals and clubs, our definition of culture has changed, 28 Oct]

How refreshing to see recognition of our dynamic cultural and creative industries in a daily business newspaper.

These industries contribute significantly to the economy, as the article rightly points out. Perhaps more importantly in the current difficult economic climate, culture helps to improve our quality of life.

Tickets to the ballet at Covent Garden can be had for under a tenner, or you can stroll around the UNESCO World Heritage site at Greenwich site for free.

Whether it’s Grime or Grieg, Shakespeare or Sugababes, there is so much on offer. Our creative and cultural industries, especially at the grassroots, have been devasted by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit. They deserve our support.

Dr Peter Vlachos