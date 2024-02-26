Letter to the editor: Seeing red at Labour’s green U-turns

Re: Labour confirms £28bn green investment pledge has been scrapped

Labour’s recent U-turn on green investment is disappointing but not unexpected. With the general election less than a year away, this does nothing to provide businesses and investors with clarity on the UK’s green agenda.”

It’s a reminder that businesses cannot rely solely on government support. The path to net zero requires proactive action from businesses themselves. This must include leveraging innovative energy procurement strategies to reduce carbon footprints.”

I work with businesses that have shown more leadership on sustainability than any MP or party. Labour have missed an opportunity to align themselves with true innovators and leaders in the private sector, highlighting their short-sighted approach to growth.”

Modern financial modelling tools help businesses understand the financial impacts of sustainability initiatives. This data-driven approach ensures that sustainability strategies resonate with environmentally conscious investors, even when power prices are volatile.

It’s also worth adding that by taking responsibility for their net zero goals, businesses future-proof their operations against regulatory uncertainty. As the landscape of green policy continues to evolve, businesses must remain agile and strategic in their approach to sustainability, ensuring they play a pivotal role in driving the transition to a greener future.”



Chris Maclean, CEO True