Let It Be: Paul McCartney set to headline Glastonbury

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )



Glastonbury announced that Sir Paul McCartney will headline the festival this year after pandemic cancellations, making him the oldest artist to take the main stage.

The 79 year old Beatle will perform on the Pyramid Stage in June, according to reports from The Sun.

It comes after American superstar Taylor Swift pulled out of the festival after agreeing to initially headline back in 2020 before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar have confirmed their spots, with other acts set to be announced.

According to Billboard, the iconic festival recorded losses of £3.1m in 2021 after having to cancel its second festival in a row, seeing its annual turnover fall from £45m to just £950,000.