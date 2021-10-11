Less than half of Brits think the UK will achieve net zero by 2050

Less than half of Brits think the UK will achieve its emissions target of net zero by 2050, according to a new report shared with City A.M. today.

The report, by market intelligence firm Savanta, revealed that 42 per cent of the UK think the government’s pledge is ‘likely’, while 46 per cent think it is ‘not likely’ it will offset all of its carbon output by the mid-century.

Savanta’s Eco-Index survey also found that while at least four in five people think they can already see the effects of climate change in the UK – the majority also think coronavirus lockdowns have helped slow it down.

“The global reduction in human activity – now known as the anthropause – is shown to have decreased daily levels of CO2 emissions by nearly a fifth year-on-year,” the report said.

While emergency Covid-19 measures halted supply chains and slashed emissions, an increasing number of voices have urged that the government take the post-pandemic opportunity to make green investments a key feature in its recovery.

Chief research officer at Savanta Nick Baker said: “Many have spoken about the recovery from Covid-19 being a golden opportunity to invest in sustainability. Businesses and brands that show they are able to assist in that aim will be increasingly successful as we emerge from the rigours of lockdown.”