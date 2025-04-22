Legend and Sugar to give Fownes sweet Valley success

Jumbo Legend was a winner at Happy Valley three weeks ago

HONG Kong racing fans have plenty to look forward to today when Happy Valley hosts another action-packed nine-race programme starting at 11.40am.

Trainer Caspar Fownes’ title challenge may have stalled in recent weeks, but the proclaimed ‘King of the Valley’ to his many thousands of fans can still get them ready at his favourite venue.

The former four-time champion trainer has already welcomed 16 gallopers into the winners’ circle at the Valley this season, along with 32 places, and has an impressive 30 percent win and place record from all his raiders.

Fownes sends a seven-pronged attack to the track, spearheaded by last start winner JUMBO LEGEND, who takes aim again in the Roselle Handicap (3.50pm) over nine furlongs.

The John Size-trained challenger Beauty Alliance will be all the rage in this contest, despite coming up short in last month’s BMW Hong Kong Derby.

The four-year-old will be seeking a hattrick of triumphs at Happy Valley, having registered a runaway success over the course and distance six weeks ago.

On that occasion, he finished four-and-a-half lengths in front of Jumbo Legend, but there are good reasons to believe the form can be turned upside down.

An awkward start from an outside draw had Jumbo Legend on the backfoot from the off, and, as a result, he was posted so wide when starting to deliver his challenge down the home straight that his jockey could have touched hands with the ‘Beer Garden’ crowd leaning over the rails.

Nevertheless, his closing sectional times were still the fastest in the contest, and he also now finds himself seven pounds better off with his recent conqueror.

Add his subsequent impressive victory over rival Fallon, when tested over 10 furlongs three weeks back, and his chance looks even better.

With winning jockey Harry Bentley doing the steering again, he is guaranteed to go close.

Earlier on the card, Fownes will be hoping Lucky Generations can leave his recent luckless form well behind in the Flamingo Flower Handicap (11.40am) over six furlongs, while stable companion Super Sixty is gifted the plum inside draw in stall one in the Geranium Handicap (1.10pm) over five furlongs.

Watch out also for the stable’s prolific course and distance winner SUGAR SUGAR, who goes for win number seven in the Kalanchoe Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

His recent encouraging performances from outside draws suggest he is near to another victory, and his young seven-pound claimer Ellis Wong will have derived plenty of confidence from the post-race words of legendary trainer David Hayes after partnering the stable’s Solid Shalaa to victory at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Class Three handicaps at the track are always tight and hotly contested affairs and luck is likely to play some part in determining the result.

Keep an eye on inexperienced but talented Watch This One however, who steps up in distance after a couple of eye-catching performances over the minimum trip.

He looks the type to leave his present handicap mark well behind and has each-way claims.

POINTERS

Sugar Sugar e/w 2.45pm Happy Valley

Jumbo Legend 3.50pm Happy Valley