Legal lender Level gets £20m investment from venture capital firm

Legal lender Level has received an equity investment from Guernsey-based 1818 Venture Capital worth £20m.

Level specialises in lending within the family and private client law sectors and works with more than 200 law firms. It had funded hundreds of cases and clients.

Read more: Natwest winds down online lending platform Esme

George Williamson, founder and CEO of Level, said: “[The] investment, and in particular the fact that we were able to achieve it during lockdown, is a testament to the strength of our team and our leadership position in the family and private client lending marketplace.

“We see significant growth opportunities ahead and this new equity capital, combined with our new and highly flexible funding line, will allow us to capture those opportunities.”

Mark Smith, partner with 1818 Venture Capital, added: “With this equity investment and the provision of a significant revolving credit facility, arranged by 1818 and provided by one of our close contacts in the insurance sector, Level will accelerate its remarkable upward trajectory in an expanding market segment that can help give borrowers access to fairness and hence “level” the litigation playing field.”