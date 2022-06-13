Learning from Joe Rogan: Spotify sets up advisory board to navigate future content controversies

Spotify has set up a Safety Advisory Council to provide third-party advice on issues surrounding hate speech and disinformation as the streaming giant hopes to dodge a repeat of the infamous Joe Rogan row.

The company has been on a mission to limit harmful content on its platform after facing a tide of criticism at the start of this year for a star podcaster’s views on vaccines and COVID-19.

The row centred on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and accusations that it spread misinformation.

Music legends like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music in response to the fallout, while Spotify defended commentator Rogan, with Spotify’s boss Daniel Ek stating that he would not “silence” him.

Rogan was notably paid $100m by the streaming site for the exclusive rights to host his show.

However, the new council will include 18 representatives from across the world to advise Spotify on policies and products when combatting content controversies. All members have a “deep expertise in areas that are key to navigating the online safety space”, according to Spotify.

“The idea is to bring in these world-renowned experts, many of whom have been in this space for a number of years, to realize a relationship with them,” said Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s global head of public affairs.

“And to ensure that it’s not talking to them when we’re in the middle of a situation … Instead, we’re meeting with them on a pretty regular basis, so that we can be much more proactive about how we’re thinking about these issues across the company.”