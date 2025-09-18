Le Cordon Bleu London announces winner of record scholarship

Le Cordon Bleu London has awarded Emma Keenan, from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, the winner of the 2025 Scholarship Competition.

Le Cordon Bleu London awarded its largest-ever scholarship prize last week, marking 130 years since the school was founded.

The 2025 Scholarship Competition concluded on Monday with 27-year-old Emma Keenan from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, announced as the overall winner.

Keenan impressed judges with her Savoury Choux Ring featuring mushrooms, mascarpone, hazelnut and parmesan craquelin.

The culinary showdown brought together 16 finalists at the school’s Bloomsbury campus, each presenting their creations to a panel including Emily Roux and Chris Galvin.

For the first time, the prize package reached a value exceeding £90,000.

It included Le Cordon Bleu’s Grand Diplôme, 12 months of accommodation in London, an internship at CORD restaurant, and mentorship from Michel Roux Jr. and Chris Galvin.

Keenan also secured an overnight stay at The Savoy as part of the prize.

Two runners-up, Melissa Kuo and Ruby Goodens, received awards and internships — a new addition to this year’s competition.

The 130th anniversary event capped what Le Cordon Bleu London called its “most competitive scholarship to date”.

Le Cordon Bleu’s past, present and future

Founded in 1895, Le Cordon Bleu is a global network of culinary and hospitality schools with over 35 institutes in more than 20 countries.

It trains upwards of 20,000 students each year. It remains grounded in traditional French culinary techniques, offering both short courses and full diploma programmes in cuisine, pâtisserie, wine, nutrition and hospitality management.

“This year’s 130th Anniversary Scholarship has been one of our most exciting and competitive to date,” said Emil Minev, Culinary Arts Director at Le Cordon Bleu London.

Read more Win 4 x VIP Tickets to Black Deer in the City at Tobacco Dock

“The level of creativity and dedication from all the finalists was exceptional, and Emma distinguished herself with outstanding technique and passion.”

Keenan described the win as a “life-changing” moment.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt so proud of myself in my life. I feel incredibly grateful because every finalist is a deserving winner. They’re all such talented and passionate people,” she said.

“I have no doubt it’s going to be challenging and intense, but in the best way.”

“I feel incredibly excited about the journey that’s in front of me and I can’t wait to get started.”

The competition also saw expanded recognition for runners-up for the first time.

Kuo, from London, received a place on either the Basic Cuisine or Basic Patisserie three-month course.

Goodens, from Hull, was awarded a spot on the Summer Essentials course.

Both will also receive a two-week internship at CORD and additional prizes from The Savoy and Phaidon.

All finalists were given a one-year membership to CKBK and custom chefs’ jackets from Clement Design.

Le Cordon Bleu said the competition continues to offer life-changing opportunities for aspiring chefs regardless of background, age or location.