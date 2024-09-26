East Sussex teenager wins prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary prize

Caoimhe O’Neill-McGuinness, an 18-year-old from Eastbourne, has won a top culinary prize from Le Cordon Bleu worth £60,000.

Caoimhe O’Neill-McGuinness, an 18-year-old from Eastbourne, has won a top culinary prize from Le Cordon Bleu worth £60,000.

The competition, which is designed to identify and nurture the next generation of culinary talent, was one of the most competitive in recent years, with all finalists “demonstrating remarkable talent and creativity”, Le Cordon Bleu said.

O’Neill-Mcguinness will receive a scholarship to pursue Le Cordon Bleu’s Grand Diplôme, mentoring from Michel Roux Jr., and accommodation in London for a year.

O’Neill-McGuinness said she “couldn’t wait to start”.

“It’s incredible to have Michel Roux Jr and Chris Galvin as mentors and accommodation from Londonist is something I never would have been able to have without this scholarship,” she said. “I’m just so excited and can’t wait to start.”

The intense final saw fifteen cooks battle to produce the best Provençal Tart (for the culinary disinclined: think pizza, but with pastry) under the watchful eye of a panel of distinguished guest judges.

One of the judges, Culinary Arts Director at Le Cordon Bleu London Emil Minev, said: “We were thoroughly impressed with the level of talent displayed by all of our finalists.

Caoimhe truly stood out… This competition is a testament to the incredible future that awaits the next generation of chefs, and we are honoured to be part of Caoimhe’s journey.”

Fiona Fitwe, from Belfast, was awarded second place and William Walker-Hardie, from Edinburgh, came in third. All three prize-winners received bottles of wine and champagne from producers Gosset and Louis Latour.

The evening was attended by leading figures from the hospitality industry, including celebrated chefs and restaurateurs such as Michael Kwan (The Dorchester), Rakesh Nair (Cinnamon Collection), Nicolas Houchet (The Savoy), Daniel Stucki (Sketch) and Shaun Whatling (The Berkeley).