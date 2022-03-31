Laytons ETL completes acquisition of City of London real estate specialist Cannings Connolly

Laytons ETL Global has completed its acquisition of City of London law firm Cannings Connolly, marking Laytons’ first acquisition since it joined ETL Global last year.

In a statement Laytons’ managing partner John Abbott said the deal will add “valuable” new strings to its bow, by expanding its commercial real estate and construction offerings.

The deal will see boutique law firm Cannings Connolly move from its current offices on Carter Lane to Laytons ETL’s Old Broad Street headquarters.

The acquisition comes after professional services giant ETL Global last year acquired London law firm Laytons, in a deal that doubled ETL Global’s footprint in the UK legal sector.

The deal will see the entirety of Cannings Connolly team join ETL Global including the both of the real estate specialists’ equity partners Simon Jones and Guy Bate.

Layton’s head Abbott said: “It is the first step in a growth plan on which we are embarking as we take full advantage of being part of a worldwide professional services group.”

Cannings Connolly equity partner Simon Jones said the deal will give the boutique firm access to ETL Global’s worldwide network of professional services firms.

“Gaining access to the wider ETL Global network will also open up new opportunities for many of our clients, providing them with the potential to access joined-up advice on international matters, delivered collaboratively by members of the same professional family,” Jones said.