Lawrence Dallaglio: Auction part of drive to give kids better prospects

Watching the Autumn Nations Cup over the past few weeks has brought some much-needed entertainment to our lives but it has also provided a funding lifeline for the sport in a time where it was nervously looking into a challenging future.

Whilst the sport will have to navigate some tricky decisions in relation to the massive financial loss of the previous year, it is arguably incomparable to some of the problems our future generations will inherit thanks to this pandemic.

Young people across the world have been adversely affected, losing important and essential time in education, meaning they already face the challenge of being behind previous generations.

I always say you are what you’re exposed to, and in recent months they wouldn’t have been exposed to enough to develop important social and life skills.

That’s why I’m so proud that my charity RugbyWorks is providing an essential lifeline for disengaged and disadvantaged young people who could suffer the worst from this pandemic. Using the values of rugby, we try and get young people active and engaged back into their learning so they can develop a positive and productive future.

I know from my own experience if it wasn’t for rugby I may have gone in a different direction in my life and that’s why I believe so strongly in the power of rugby to engage young people, but to also teach them valuable life skills which can help them through any challenge they may face in the future.

To keep supporting the young people we work with across England and Wales into next year and beyond, we have launched a virtual auction with some fantastic prizes on offer for rugby and non-rugby fans alike!

The auction includes some once-in-a-lifetime opportunities available for anyone to bid on including, a scrummaging masterclass with two ex-international front rows, a signed 2003 World Cup Shirt from myself and lots of other brilliant prizes, with winning bids contributing towards the efforts of RugbyWorks across England and Wales.



For full details checkout the unique prizes on offer at https://app.galabid.com/rugbyworksauction/items# and please keep supporting our work.

Thank you!

