Law firm Pogust Goodhead sued over £2.2m unpaid legal debts

The law firm behind the landmark case against Anglo-Australian mining firm BHP, Pogust Goodhead, has been sued for £2.2m over alleged unpaid legal bills.

London-based Seladore Legal, founded by former lawyers from Herbert Smith Freehills, has launched legal action against the collective action firm Pogust Goodhead (formerly PGMBM).

The case, filed in the English High Court earlier this month, alleges that Seladore worked on two retainers for Pogust Goodhead but has not been paid any of the outstanding bills.

According to the claim form, as seen by City AM, Seladore’s senior partner, Simon Bushell, stated that his firm had engaged with the firm for two work streams on 10 May 2023.

Between 12 May 2023 and 2 October 2024, Seladore issued 20 interim invoices for the retainers at a ‘discounted fee rate’, totalling £978,411.03. As it stands, Pogust has paid in full 15 of the 20 interim invoices, totalling £886,048.23.

However, five interim invoices are alleged to remain outstanding in total, amounting to £92,362.80.

On 1 April 2025, Bushell stated that his firm issued Pogust a “final statute bill” in respect of each of the two retainers, which came to £3,095,874.63.

As the firm had already paid nearly £900,000, the final bill was stated to be over £2.2m, payable by 1 May 2025. However, according to the claim firm, filed on 2 May, Pogust Goodhead did not pay any of the amounts outstanding under the final statute bills.

The London firm is now suing, seeking £2.2m, along with interest that exceeds £4,000.

Pogust Goodhead was the lead firm in a landmark class action trial that took place at London’s High Court in October against BHP, over the 2015 Mariana dam disaster in southeastern Brazil. The trial concluded earlier this year and the multi-billion pound lawsuit is currently awaiting judgment.

Last week, it was reported that The Brazilian Federal Public Ministry, along with a few public defenders, filed a civil public action against Pogust Goodhead and its Brazilian partners Felipe Hotta Advocacia over the collective litigation brought in London.

Both Pogust Goodhead and Seladore Legal were contacted for comments.