Laura Kuenssberg to step down as BBC's political editor

The BBC has refused to speculate on reports Laura Kuenssberg is stepping down as its political editor to join the Today programme.

The Guardian says Kuenssberg is negotiating stepping away from her role of the past six years as part of a major reshuffle of the BBC’s on-air staff.

Her departure would leave open the key role of political editor at a time when the future of the BBC licence fee is being negotiated.

A BBC spokesperson would not be drawn on the report, releasing a statement instead focusing on the broadcaster’s efforts to appoint a new North America editor.

“The North America editor role is currently being advertised internally and the role will go through the normal recruitment process; it’s a bit soon to start speculating about the outcome of this, let alone other jobs which aren’t actually vacant,” the statement read.

Kuenssberg has been a contentious figure during her tenure as political editor, a time which including the Brexit referendum and two general elections.

She faced accusations of bias from across the political spectrum through the UK’s departure from the EU, and amid concerns for her safety was forced to attend the autumn party conference season with a bodyguard.