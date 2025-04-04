Last orders pushed back as government slashes nightlife red tape

The UK government is set to overhaul licensing laws to give pubs, clubs, and restaurants greater freedom to operate, aiming to revive the country’s nightlife economy and remove barriers to business growth.

Key changes, which were announced by the Treasury on Thursday, include a landmark pilot in London granting Sadiq Khan new powers to review rejected licensing applications in nightlife hotspots.

If successful, similar powers could be extended to other mayors across England.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the £62bn hospitality sector, which currently employs over three million people.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said: “We promised to clear the way to economic growth in our Plan for Change, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. Now, we want to do the same for the nighttime economy, which has been neglected for so long.”

Businesses have long argued that the current licensing system is inconsistent, unclear, and anti-competitive.

Barriers include barriers to extending late-night drinking hours and opposition from other businesses blocking license applications.

Industry leaders welcome reforms

Industry leaders have supported the reforms – particularly the Night Time Industries Association, whose CEO Michael Kill sits on the board of City Hall’s independent new Nightlife Taskforce.

“A well-balanced licensing system is crucial for the long-term sustainability of the night-time economy,” Kill said.

“Cutting red tape and modernising our licensing framework is vital to unlocking its true potential. A 21st-century approach will empower pubs, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and venues to thrive—creating jobs and driving economic growth.”

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, who also chairs the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “Licensing regulations provide a clear example of how well-intentioned legislation can inhibit economic growth. Excessive restrictions often limit premises’ ability to respond to changing circumstances and customer demand.”

CEO of Business LDN, John Dickie, said that allowing the Mayor to call in licensing applications, which he pointed out is already the case with planning applications, will “help him to support the capital’s pubs, clubs and restaurants to cut through unnecessary red tape where there are strategic interests at stake.”

In addition to the licensing pilot, the government announced the launch of a £1.5m hospitality support scheme to help businesses fill job vacancies and fund training programs, including hospitality training facilities in prisons to reduce reoffending rates.

The newly established licensing taskforce will report back in six weeks with recommendations on streamlining the system, ensuring public safety while fostering a more dynamic nightlife economy.

The struggles of London’s nighttime scene

The capital’s night life has seen an alarming decline in activity since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The industry, like many others, has suffered with high costs and low consumer confidence, as well as staffing shortages and licensing issues.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has described the sector as in a “deeply fragile” state of recovery, and pointed to the “unsustainable” cost pressures it faces.

NTIA’s research found that a majority of businesses in the sector face operational costs 30 to 40 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The higher wage taxes announced last year, which come in on April 6, are set to pressure clubs and bars further.

The capital has lost about 3,000 venues since 2020, with 6,000 closures and 3,000 openings.

Many will be hoping the Government’s reforms are able to give some relief to the sector.

“Our pubs, restaurants, and live music venues are the beating heart of our cultural life, so it is vital they are given every chance to survive and thrive,” Chancellor Rachel Reeves said.