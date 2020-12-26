Langan's for a substantial meal? Legendary nightspot saved from administration

Mayfair nightspot Langan’s has been saved from administration and will relaunch in the Autumn.

The brasserie had looked set to be one of the casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the restaurant either shut or operating at reduced capacity for almost a year.

But Oakley Capital founder Peter Dubens has led a group of wealthy individuals into ownership of the London icon, according to multiple reports.

The brasserie will relaunch in the autumn after a revamp.

Other legendary London nightspots have not been so lucky.

Cafe de Paris has been forced to shut its doors for good. The nightclub had previously attempted to stay open even during the worst of the blitz, until a German bomb landed a direct hit.

It reopened seven years later, but there are no plans to do the same after Covid-19.

Pubs, bars and clubs have called on the Chancellor to provide more support after a torrid 2020, with new mutant strains of Covid-19 looking set to push back any return to normality for the hospitality industry.

