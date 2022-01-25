Lamborghini lags behind rivals rolling out first fully-electric car in 2030

Lamborghini will roll out its first fully electric car in 2030.(Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images)

Italian luxury car maker Lamborghini has announced its first fully electric car – a coupe SUV – will be rolled out in 2030.

“Our car will perform at the highest level, but with the peculiarities of an electric vehicle,” the car maker’s chief executive Stephan Winkelmann told Italian news agency ANSA. “It will take some getting used to, but we’re certain we’ll be able to deliver.”

Winkelmann added that Lamborghini’s entire fleet is expected to become hybrid within the next few years.

Initially planning the roll out for the second half of the decade, Lamborghini decided to take things slower, as many luxury makers are still grappling how to reconcile high performance and the consequent high price with battery powered vehicles, Reuter reported.

But compared with rivals, the Bologna-based automotive maker is lagging behind in terms of its EV production.

Ferrari announced in April it would launch its first fully electric supercar in 2025, in addition to already having three hybrid-electric models on the market.