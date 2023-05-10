Lamborghini celebrates 60 years with record gathering at Silverstone

Lamborghini has marked its 60th anniversary in typically flamboyant style, with a record-breaking parade of 382 cars at Silverstone.

The home of British F1 reverberated to the roar of hundreds of V8, V10 and V12 engines as the colourful convoy lapped the 3.7-mile circuit. It represented the largest gathering of Lamborghinis ever, smashing the previous record of 251 cars at Suzuka in Japan.

The cars lined up in three columns, fronted by a Miura, Murcielago and new Countach LPI 800-4. Behind them, the raucous cavalcade was dominated by Huracan and Aventador supercars, along with a strong showing from Lamborghini’s best-seller: the Urus SUV.

Some guys have all the luck

There were plenty of classic Lamborghinis on show, too. These included a 400 GT 2+2 – an evolution of the 350 GT that launched Automobili Lamborghini to the world in 1963 – a Countach 5000 S and a stunning Miura SV previously owned by Rod Stewart.

Another rarity was a 1998 Diablo GT, a road-legal race car and one of only 80 made. But trumping that was a one-of-16 Reventon roadster, with radical ‘aerospace’ styling and the V12 heart of a Murcielago LP 640.

Arrived at Silverstone for Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary celebration.



This ex-Rod Stewart Miura SV – restored in-house by Polo Storico – is an early highlight.



One of great car badges… pic.twitter.com/9cS9HE5B6e — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) April 29, 2023

Lamborghini also had some actual racing cars inside the pit garages, such as the highly successful Huracan GT3 Evo. However, our heart was won by an S3 Espada, an effortlessly exotic four-seat GT from 1972 – and the only example we spotted at Silverstone.

‘Thunder and lightning’

After the parade lap, owners and enthusiasts were invited inside for the UK debut of the new Lamborghini Revuelto. The 1,015hp plug-in hybrid replaces the Aventador and first deliveries are due later this year – at a likely price tag north of £500,000.

Introducing the Revuelto to the Lamborghini faithful, CEO Stephan Winkelmann compared its combination of a naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motors to “thunder and lightning”, adding that production is already sold out until the end of 2024.

UK debut of the new Lamborghini Revuelto – replacement for the Aventador.



Designer Mitja Borkert says it was “inspired by a spaceship.” pic.twitter.com/OQ5UjUAT7j — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) April 29, 2023

Designer Mitja Borkert comapared the car’s styling to a spaceship, while chief engineer Rouven Mohr (pictured above) described it as “more practical and more emotional… three or four steps beyond anything that has come before”.

And the verdict of one Aventador SVJ owner we chatted to? “Awesome. It totally moves the game on – I want one.”

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research