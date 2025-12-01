LaLiga boosts Premier League fight with record media rights deals

LaLiga has agreed new media rights deals with Dazn and Telefonica

Spain’s LaLiga has cemented its position as the closest challenger to the Premier League after announcing record domestic media rights deals worth more than £5bn.

The figure for the 2027-32 cycle represents a nine per cent increase on the current contracts and, when combined with international broadcast deals, gives the rights a total value of €1.95bn per season.

That is around 50 per cent more than both Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A, although only half of the sum that the Premier League’s market-leading media rights command.

LaLiga’s increase is a boost amid falling media rights values for all but the biggest leagues and comes after sports streamer Dazn increased its investment in return for an equal share of top matches, including El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with domestic giant and O2 owner Telefonica.

“LaLiga’s continued growth and record highs are especially significant,” said president Javier Tebas.

“In today’s complex domestic and international landscape, securing over €6.135bn (£5,392bn) in domestic rights and an overall growth of nine per cent… is excellent news for the financial sustainability of our clubs.”

LaLiga broadasct rights uplift good news for CVC

The uplift is also good news for CVC Capital Partners, which invested £1.75bn in return for an eight per cent stake in LaLiga’s media and commercial revenue over 50 years.

LaLiga’s increase is, however, predicated on significant increases in fees from bars and other commercial premises and for the rights for LaLiga 2, Spain’s second tier. The uplift from Dazn and Telefonica alone is six per cent.

It comes after LaLiga axed plans to stage a one-off regular-season match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami later this month – a move also designed to increase its global revenues.

European governing body Uefa granted approval despite declaring its opposition, saying it felt that Fifa’s rules gave it no grounds to block the move, but LaLiga and promoter Relevent pulled the plug, citing insufficient time to prepare and hostility to the plans from players and clubs.