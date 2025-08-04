Laing O’Rourke: Heathrow Terminal Five builder doubles profit

Laing O’Rourke was the main contractor on Heathrow’s Terminal Five. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Laing O’Rourke, the construction giant behind Heathrow’s Terminal Five, more than doubled its profit during its latest financial year.

The business has posted a pre-tax profit of £41.5m for the 12 months to 31 March, 2025, up from the £18.1m it reported for the prior year.

The profit comes after Laing O’Rourke lost £288m in the year before that.

As well as Heathrow’s Terminal Five, Laing O’Rourke is currently working on Hinkley Point C and recently signed up to help deliver Sizewell C.

The business has previously worked on One Hyde Park in London as well as Clarges Estate.

Newly filed accounts have also revealed that Laing O’Rourke’s group revenue dipped from £3.98bn to £3.95bn in its latest financial year.

Laing O’Rourke hails record order book

Laing O’Rourke chief executive Cathal O’Rourke, said: “Our drive to create a more resilient and productive construction industry continues.

“We are leading the way on modern methods of construction and digital engineering, enabling us to deliver projects with greater precision and efficiency and improving safety on site.

“Our focus on innovation ensures we’re building for the future, not just today.

“This is our second record order book in a row which is testament to our purpose, our people and the trust our operating model has built with our clients.

“We will continue to advocate for a new paradigm for the construction industry – one that is safer, faster and achieves better outcomes.

“Pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, in service of humanity will continue to be Laing O’Rourke’s driving purpose and will determine our approach to projects and our people.”

Laing O’Rourke’s European hub, in which its UK operation sites, saw a fall in its revenue from £2.5bn to £2.3bn in the year while its gross profit rose from £134.1m to £177m.

Chief financial officer Paul Teasdale added: “We have delivered strong growth and cash generation, alongside a strategic focus on de-risking our portfolio, coupled with a strong performance from our Australian business and a robust response to inflationary pressures in the UK.

“We’ve also improved the cash position to £513.1m which after debt is a healthy net cash position of £284.7m, reflecting our prudent financial management and a disciplined approach to project delivery, giving the business a solid foundation for future sustainable growth.

“Laing O’Rourke demonstrated financial resilience during a period of significant international headwinds and disruption.”