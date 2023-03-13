Lady Gaga runs to help Oscars photographer after red carpet mishap

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Lady Gaga has turned up to the Oscars after much speculation, ahead of a rumoured performance during the ceremony which is due to start shortly in Los Angeles.

Taking to the red carpet in a floor-length black dress the Bad Romance singer posed for photographers before making her way inside the venue.

However, as she walked a photographer fell over and Gaga ran back to help them up.

It’s not clear what made the photographer fall over but it was likely due to the scrum following her as she walked.

a paparazzi fell on the #Oscars champagne carpet and Lady Gaga ran over to help him 😭 she’s so pic.twitter.com/FGEQpdNJ8U — GAGA  Fanpage (@thegagasource_) March 13, 2023

Winners of this year’s Academy Awards will be announced overnight and it is a big year for Irish talent in particular.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Aftersun have been nominated, as has another Irish movie, the Quiet Girl. Altogether Irish films have brought in a record 14 nominations for 2023.

All Quiet on the Western Front is likely to win a big haul, including Best Picture, and Everything Everywhere All At Once is also predicted to win big, with 11 nominations.

Sky, Now TV and freeview are airing the Oscars in the UK this year