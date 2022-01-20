Ladbrokes owner’s US expansion drives upgraded 2022 outlook

Entain Plc owns well known brands including Ladbrokes, Coral and BetMGM.

Ladbrokes owner Entain reported a modest 2021, with group net gaming revenue up only seven per cent.

The global sports-betting and gaming entertainment group reported “strong growth in all major markets” with online net gaming revenue up 18 per cent, excluding Germany, where the new regulatory regime is impacting the market.

With most shops open for the full period, fourth quarter net gaming revenue in retail was up 60 per cent year, with volumes returning to within 10 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

Meanwhile, online net revenue were down nine per cent, which was ahead of expectations, but down versus the prior year.

BetMGM, the group’s joint venture in the US with MGM Resorts, continues to perform strongly, with net revenue of approximately $850m (£624m), up nearly five times versus the previous year.

BetMGM expects net revenue from operations to hit over $1.3bn (£954m) in 2022, with Entain maintaining a 30 per market chunk of the iGaming space.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain’s chief exec, commented: “2021 has been a successful and eventful period for Entain, and our market-leading platform has driven another year of strong, sustainable and diversified growth. All of our major markets have performed well. BetMGM, our hugely exciting business in the US, has been a particular highlight with FY21 net gaming revenue ahead of expectations and an upgraded outlook for 2022.”

“We have also made significant operational progress and have continued to provide our customers with even better content, experiences and excitement as the worlds of media, entertainment, technology and gaming converge.”

“We continue to see significant growth opportunities ahead of us, with a total addressable market of around $160bn across our new and existing markets, as well as in emerging areas of interactive entertainment. We believe these opportunities will enable us to at least treble the size of our business. As a result, we remain confident in our prospects for the year ahead and beyond.”