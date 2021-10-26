Ladbrokes owner Entain's shares tumble as Draftkings drops $22bn offer

Draftkings has said it will not be making a final bid to purchase Entain causing the ladbrokes owner’s share price to shed 7 per cent.

Draftkings had offered 2,800 pence a share in cash and stock for Entain back in September, a $22.4bn offer which represented a 43 per cent premium over the company’s stock price and improved on an earlier 2,500 pence bid.

However, to move forward with the purchase Draftkings needed to give a firm offer by October 19, but missed the deadline after the companies reportedly struggled to agree over the governance structure for BetMGM, the joint venture between Entain and MGM.

Draftkings Say

Jason Robins DraftKings CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board today said “after several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a firm offer for Entain at this time.

“Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product and technology capabilities and leading brand, we are highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market,” the statement added.

Given that Draftkings has missed the October deadline the company will be unable to make another offer to purchase Entain for at least six months.

Bad news for Entain

“BetMGM, Entain’s joint venture with US-based MGM, was likely a big part of the reason for DraftKings’ interest. But MGM’s position as a third wheel in negotiations may have complicated matters,” said Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“We suspect this setup will keep any other offers from rolling in unless they come from MGM itself. The US Casino operator already tested those waters and came up empty-handed, so we don’t expect to see much M&A activity in Entain’s future,” Hoy added.

Entain, which owns British high street betting shop staples Coral and Ladbrokes, has seen its share price plummet to daily lows of 1,886 pence, down by as much as 12 per cent compared to this morning’s open.

