LadBible boosts revenue by 81 per cent following glowing London debut

Ladbible owner LBG Media affirmed its immense growth yesterday, revealing revenue spiked 81 per cent to £54.5m since floating on the London Stock Exchange.

Managing brands like SPORTbible and Tyla, the group reported direct revenue growth of 58 per cent to £22.4m thanks to significant increases in content marketing and direct display sales in the UK, Australia and Ireland.

Overall, the millenial and Gen Z digital publisher’s global audience grew by 31m people to over 264m, with 63bn content views per annum, up 97 per cent on the prior year.

The Manchester-based company started trading on London’s AIM market late last year with a market cap of £360m market cap.

CEO, Solly Solomou commented on yesterday’s results: “Providing unmatched access to an audience that brands and organisations typically find hardest to reach makes us a particularly attractive partner to an ever increasing number of global businesses, government organisations and other entities.

