Labour workers rights reforms could backfire for young workers

Youth unemployment is an 'existential crisis' and could be made worse, BRC warns

Labour’s employment rights reforms could damage opportunities for young workers if the new laws reduce the number of flexible, entry-level roles, the UK’s top retail trade body has warned.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has called on the government to ensure the implementation of its reforms, which were passed into law in December, doesn’t hamper young Brits’ access to part-time work.

Retail bosses have ramped up their criticism of the new laws in recent weeks, with Monsoon’s chief executive warning the reforms could restrict flexibility around working hours and push up hiring costs.

Young people view flexible roles in retail as an opportunity to balance paid work with studies or other commitments, rather than poor hiring practice, the BRC claims.

New data released by the BRC shows 70 per cent of workers aged 18 to 29 value flexibility at work, rising to 73 per cent among part-time staff.

As many as 780,000 young Brits work in retail, accounting for 28 per cent of the industry’s workforce, making this sector the UK’s largest gateway into work, the BRC said.

Youth unemployment an ‘existential crisis’

The BRC’s warning comes as the number of young people not in education, employment or training nears one million.

Alan Milburn, chair of the independent review into youth and work, has branded UK’s youth unemployment levels an “existential crisis”.

“More and more young people are falling out of the labour market before they ever enter it,” he said.

Retail sector leaders have warned that Labour’s workers’ rights package may force them to cut working hours or scrap roles altogether, as incoming changes include guaranteed hours and restrictions on fire and rehire practices.

The government is right to tackle “genuine” exploitation but should stop short of undermining the availability of flexible work, the BRC said.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Local, flexible jobs are important first steps into work for young people across the country. These roles are relied upon and valued by so many.

“Retailers want the Employment Rights Act to live up to its ambition and raise standards and improve job security. But at a time when youth unemployment is high and rising, [the] government must ensure reforms double down on tackling bad practices and don’t choke off the routes into a first job for the next generation.”