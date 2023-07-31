Labour slams Rishi Sunak’s plans to boost North Sea oil and gas

Labour’s Ed Miliband has criticised the government’s decision to support fresh oil and gas licences in the North Sea

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s energy policies are “weak and confused” and will “not take a penny off bills”, shadow climate secretary and Labour frontbencher Ed Miliband has warned.

Reacting to the government’s decision today to support 100 new oil and gas licences, alongside fresh approvals for carbon capture projects, the Labour frontbencher argued the proposals will do “nothing for our energy security” and “drive a coach and horses” through the UK’s climate commitments.

“Every family and business in Britain has paid the price of the Conservatives’ failed energy policy which has left Britain as the worst hit country in western Europe during the energy crisis – and Rishi Sunak is making the same mistake all over again,” he said.

Miliband confirmed Labour’s continued ambition to make the UK a “green energy superpower”, with the party planning to scrap new oil and gas licences if the party wins the next election.

This comes amid the appearance of splits within the Conservative Party over today’s announcements, with former cabinet minister and green guru Chris Skidmore raising concerns over the shift towards oil and gas.

The Tory MP for Kingswood warned that the government risks being on the “wrong side of history” and warned future generations “will not look favourably on the decision taken today”.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “This is the wrong decision at precisely the wrong time, when the rest of the world is experiencing record heatwaves. It is on the wrong side of a future economy that will be founded on renewable and clean industries and not fossil fuels.”

He also predicted that voters will “vote with their feet at the next general election” and would favour “parties that protect, and not threaten, our environment”.

Skidmore also criticised Downing Street for making the announcements during Parliament’s summer recess, with MPs not set to return to the House of Commons until September.

“I will be writing to the Speaker to call for an emergency debate as soon as we return,” he said.

On the other wing of the party, former Conservative party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith backed the push for more oil and gas licences and criticised Labour’s rejection of fossil fuel exploration.

He told Sky News that energy security is crucial for the UK, and “it’s far better to be honest about that”.

“If we were to stop oil drilling tomorrow we’d have to massively increase the amount that we buy in from other countries. So it is a hypocrisy to pretend somehow you’re greener by buying from other countries,” he said.

The backbencher predicted oil and gas will be needed for “many decades to come”.

The Conservative Environment Network, a pro-green Westminster group with a network of Tory MPs, also supported today’s announcement.

Group spokesperson Lynsey Jones said: “With the impacts of climate change visibly worsening and the competition to win net zero investment intensifying, the UK needs bolder action to reach net zero by 2050.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement of two new carbon capture and storage clusters in the North Sea is welcome to develop this crucial industry. We can be a world leader in this technology, bringing investment to our shores, creating skilled jobs, and selling the service to other European countries.”