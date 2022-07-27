Labour sacks shadow transport minister who defied Starmer and joined picket line

Sam Tarry at a picket in Euston

Labour has sacked shadow transport minister Sam Tarry from its front bench after he defied Sir Keir Starmer’s order not to join a picket line.

The disciplinary action comes as 40,000 RMT Union members at 14 unions walked out today and tomorrow over pay and conditions.

A Labour Party spokesperson said the decision “isn’t about appearing on a picket line. Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility. That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions.

“As a government in waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously and for these reasons Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench.”

This morning, when appearing on Good Morning Britain, former shadow minister for buses and local transport Sam Tarry justified his decision speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning, saying: “If we don’t make a stand today, people’s lives could be lost.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who Ladbrokes said is now favourite to be next prime minister, told his MPs not to join striking workers. He said: “The Labour Party in opposition needs to be the Labour Party in power and a government doesn’t go on picket lines.”