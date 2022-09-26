Labour re-commits to nationalising rail if it wins the next election

It comes as the UK is already moving away from the franchise model, with the government currently exerting much more power over the railways at any time since they were privatised in the 90s.

Labour has re-committed to nationalising the railways if it forms government after the next election.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh told the Labour party conference in Liverpool today that “the days of tinkering around the edges of a system that so clearly failed the public are over”.

Rail unions the RMT and TSSA welcomed the news, saying it made “perfect” economic and political sense.

“Not only does nationalisation make perfect economic sense and boost our response to the ever more pressing climate emergency, but it is also the right thing to do for hard pressed passengers and our brilliant rail workers,” said TSSA’s general secretary Manuel Cortes.

“There can be no doubt now in the minds of millions of passengers that a Labour government will act on their behalf giving us the railways we all need for the future, including HS2 which should not only be built in full but go all the way to Scotland.”

City A.M. has approached the Rail Delivery Group as Network Rail and the Department for Transport declined to comment.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer committed to nationalising rail, mail, energy and water during his 2020 leadership push.

He has dropped plans to bring the utilities and mail under public ownership, but is ploughing ahead with his plan to nationalise the railways.

Haigh said: “An incoming Labour government will end this farce. We will end this failed experiment. We will cast aside the tired dogma that has failed passengers.

“We will improve services and lower fares. And yes conference, Labour in power will bring our railways back into public ownership where they belong.”

Haigh complained about the service of Avanti West Coast in particular, calling it “the worst performing operator in the country” in light of persistent delays and cancellations.

Rail companies have been hit by widespread industrial action this year as workers strike over pay and potential future job cuts.

It comes after the government was forced to change the UK’s railway model during Covid, due to large losses.

The government retains control of fare income under the new model, with train firms paid a fixed fee.

Five rail firms – including LNER and Southeastern – were essentially nationalised during Covid under the operator of last resort scheme.