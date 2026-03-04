Labour MP’s partner among three arrested in China spy probe

Three people arrested under National Security Act

Three men, including a partner of a Labour MP, have been arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

The Metropolitan Police revealed on Wednesday that the men, aged 39, 43 and 68, were arrested in London and Wales as part of a counter-terrorism policing investigation under the National Security Act.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of counter terrorism policing in London, stated: “We have seen a significant increase in our casework relating to national security in recent years… Today’s arrests are part of a proactive investigation, and while these are serious matters, we do not believe there to be any imminent or direct threat to the public relating to this.”

Detectives from London, which is leading the investigation, arrested a 39-year-old man [A] at an address in London, a 68-year-old man [B] at an address in Powys, Wales and a 43-year-old man [C] in Pontyclun, Wales.

They were all detained and taken into police custody, where they currently remain. Officers carried out searches at the addresses in London, East Kilbride, in South Lanarkshire, and Cardiff.

The BBC has reported that one of the men is a partner of a Labour MP, while the Guardian has reported that another of the men is a partner of a former Labour MP.

A Number 10 spokesman and a Labour Party spokesman declined to comment.

British officials have made formal representations to their Chinese counterparts in London and Beijing, Security Minister Dan Jarvis told the House of Commons this afternoon.

“The government has been consistent and unambiguous in our assessment that China presents a series of threats to the United Kingdom.”

“We remain deeply concerned by an increasing pattern of covert activity from Chinese state-linked actors targeting UK democracy.”

“This involves attempts to obtain information on UK policymaking and interfere with our sovereign affairs,” he noted.

Jarvis added: “From the November MI5 espionage alert warning about Chinese intelligence officers targeting individuals with access to sensitive information on Parliament and government, to the attempted interference activities of Christine Lee in 2022, this government will not tolerate it.”

Opposition parties have weighed in on the matter, suggesting that the government had been soft on China after it approved its mega embassy at the Royal Mint Court site in central London.

Ben Obese Jecty MP, a Tory backbencher, said: “The direct link to a sitting MP however is yet another Labour Party scandal.”