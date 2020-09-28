Labour MP Claudia Webbe suspended from party over harassment charge

Labour backbench MP Claudia Webbe has been suspended from the party, after being charged with harassing a woman.

Webbe has also had the whip temporarily removed, meaning she cannot represent Labour in parliament, according to Labour List.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced today that it had charged Webbe, MP for Leicester East, with “an offence of harassment against one female” and that she will face court on 11 November.

Webbe has said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

More to follow.