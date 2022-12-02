Labour inflicts first defeat on Rishi Sunak holding Chester in by-election
Labour has inflicted the first defeat on Tory prime minister Rishi Sunak, winning the Chester by-election.
Samantha Dixon took the seat with a majority of 10,974, a swing of 14 per cent on the Tory vote.
Turnout was disappointingly low however at just 41 per cent.
The by-election was triggered after former Labour MP Christian Matheson resigned over a parliamentary investigation into “serious sexual misconduct”.
Dixon said Chester “have said unreservedly that Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives no longer have a mandate to govern”.
She added: “I don’t think they believe that the Conservatives have the answers, I think they think it’s Labour’s turn now.”