Labour inflicts first defeat on Rishi Sunak holding Chester in by-election

Victorious Labour Party candidate Samantha Dixon speaks after being declared the winner of the City of Chester parliamentary by-election at the Northgate Arena Leisure Centre on December 2, 2022 in Chester, England. The seat was vacated when Labour MP Chris Matheson resigned following allegations he had breached the sexual misconduct policy of the House of Commons. (Photo by Colin McPherson/Getty Images)

Labour has inflicted the first defeat on Tory prime minister Rishi Sunak, winning the Chester by-election.

Samantha Dixon took the seat with a majority of 10,974, a swing of 14 per cent on the Tory vote.

Turnout was disappointingly low however at just 41 per cent.

The by-election was triggered after former Labour MP Christian Matheson resigned over a parliamentary investigation into “serious sexual misconduct”.

Dixon said Chester “have said unreservedly that Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives no longer have a mandate to govern”.

She added: “I don’t think they believe that the Conservatives have the answers, I think they think it’s Labour’s turn now.”