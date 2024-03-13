‘Lab to fab’: Semiconductor firms welcome UK entry to EU chip research scheme

Semiconductor firms have welcomed the UK’s entry to an EU funding pot for collaboration on “critical” chip research.

Ministers confirmed the UK will join Horizon Europe’s ‘Chips Joint Undertaking’ (CJU), giving firms in Britain access to £1.1bn (€1.3) for collaborative semiconductor research up to 2027.

The boost for businesses comes as the UK enters the scheme and invests £35m into the joint funding pool to spark further development of the cutting-edge technology.

Following Brexit, Britain rejoined the Horizon scheme on 1 January 2024. This week, the UK and Germany said they’d sign a fresh agreement to boost their joint science and technology research.

Tech minister Saqib Bhatti said: “Our membership of the CJU will boost Britain’s strengths in semiconductor science and research to secure our position in the global chip supply chain.”

He said the move “underscores our unwavering commitment” to technological progress and “cements” the UK in “shaping the future of semiconductor technologies” across the globe.

While Jari Kinaret, CJU director, said: “We are looking forward to working with UK partners to develop the European industrial ecosystem in microelectronics contributing to the continent’s scientific excellence and innovation leadership in semiconductor technologies.”

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) is delivering £5m to the JCU this year, via Innovate UK, with a further £30m set to go in between 2025 and 2027.

It grants enhanced access to the UK to apply for Horizon Europe funding support, made possible by the new agreement with the European Union (EU) on membership last year.

SiliconCatalyst partner Sean Redmond said UK semiconductor startups had a “rich history” of EU collaboration and the JCU would help to ensure a “clear path from lab to fab”.

While Jalal Bagherli, co-chairman of UK Semiconductor Advisory Panel, said the move was “the next major step” towards “advancing the state of the art chip development in the UK”.

Salience Labs founder and CEO Vaysh Kewada said it was a “good step forward to foster growth”, adding: “Semiconductors are critical to the UK’s economic and national security.

“They underpin crucial technologies such as advancement in AI. The UK produces world-leading research in silicon photonics, compound semiconductors and others.”