Kwarteng tightens rules around universal credit to ‘get Britain working again’

Kwasi Kwarteng has tightened rules around universal credit in a bid to “get Britain working again”.

As it stands, universal credit claimants working up to 12 hours a week at the National Living Wage are at risk of cuts if they do not take steps to increase their earnings and meet regularly with a work coach.

Universal credit is measured by how much you earn rather than the hours you work.

However, The Chancellor said this threshold will be raised to 15 hours a week at the National Living Wage, pushing 120,000 more people on Universal Credit to take steps to seek more work, or face cuts to their allowance.

Announcing the move in the mini-budget, he said: “One of the proudest achievements of our Conservative government is that unemployment is at the lowest level for nearly fifty years. But with more vacancies than unemployed people to fill them, we need to encourage people to join the labour force.”

Jobseekers over 50 will be given extra time with work coaches to help them return to job market in a bid to push more people back into the labour market.