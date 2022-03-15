Exclusive: Most in-house lawyers are now working from the office

The UK’s in-house lawyers are leading the return to the office, with almost half of Britain’s in-house lawyers now working from the office full time, according to the results of a poll shared exclusively with City A.M..

The majority of Britain’s in-house lawyers have now spend at least part of their time working in the office, with almost two thirds (65 per cent) of Britain’s in-house lawyers now coming in for at least part of their working week, a poll of 350 in-house lawyers from ContractWorks show.

Meanwhile, almost half almost half (48 per cent) of all in-house lawyers are currently working from the office full time.

In laying out the reasons they preferred coming into the office every day, more than a third (36 per cent) of in-house lawyers said working from the office gives more structure to their day.

Another 36 per cent of in-house lawyers surveyed also said they preferred working from the office full time, as it gives them an opportunity to get away from home.

At the same time, 35 per cent of in-house lawyers said they prefer to work from the office as it gives them the chance to use better equipment.

Equally, 34 per cent said they prefer the office as it allows for better social interactions than at home.

The figures also show the proportion of in-house lawyers working some of their time in the office has also double since lockdown, from eight per cent in the period from March 2020 to July 2021, to 17 per cent today.