‘Better work-life balance’ lures more lawyers to Keystone

Keystone Law has seen an uptick in qualified applicants this year wanting to be part of its network-style law firm, which it put down to a better work-life balance.

The coronavirus pandemic forced lawyers to work from home, some for the first time – something Keystone has been doing for years.

Read more: Did fewer Christmas parties drive an end of year boom at Keystone Law?

In the year ending 31 January, the challenger law firm saw qualified applicants increase six per cent to 253, while the number of lawyers accepted jumped 25 per cent to 70.

CEO James Knight said: “The nature of Keystone’s business model, whereby our 350+ lawyers were all well acquainted with remote working when lockdown began, has undoubtedly made it easier for the firm to remain 100 per cent operationally efficient since March 2020.

“I am excited about the year ahead, not least because the vast majority of the legal profession has started to suspect something that we have known for 20 years: if the right tools and infrastructure are in place then lawyers, even when undertaking complicated, multi-disciplinary transactions, can deliver a far better service if they are given flexibility and autonomy while enjoying a better work-life balance.”

Read more: Law firm Irwin Mitchell tells staff to work when and where they like

AIM-listed Keystone operates a self-employed model, and as a result its lawyers tend to choose home working over coming into the office, meaning the firm was already set up for remote working when the pandemic hit.

Revenue for the year jumped nearly 11 per cent to £55m, while profit before tax rose to £5.4m, some £200,000 more than the previous financial year.

Keystone’s share price jumped 1.5 per cent in early morning trading following the publication of its results.