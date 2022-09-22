National Insurance rise to be axed on 6 November, says Kwarteng

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng today said “taxing our way to prosperity has never worked” as he confirmed the cut to National Insurance

This year’s hike in National Insurance will be axed from 6 November, Kwasi Kwarteng has today announced.

The Treasury today said the move to reverse the 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance – which was originally brought in to pay for increased health and social care spending – will save businesses an average of £9,600 in 2023-24 and individuals an average of £300.

Read more Bank of England shirks historic rate hike despite warning of longer inflation

Prime Minister Liz Truss had promised to axe the tax during her successful bid to become Tory leader.

The announcement comes before the chancellor’s mini-budget tomorrow, where he is also expected to cancel a planned increase in Corporation Tax for the UK’s most profitable businesses and scrap stamp duty.

The tax cuts are expected to cost tens of billions of pounds and the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank has said tomorrow will be the largest tax cutting fiscal event since 1988.

Kwarteng today said “taxing our way to prosperity has never worked” and that “whether businesses reinvest freed-up cash into new machinery, lower prices on shop floors or increased staff wages, the reversal of the levy will help them grow, whilst also allowing the British public to keep more of what they earn”.

It comes after Truss has spent the week in New York talking up her radical tax-cutting agenda.

She told a group of Wall street executives yesterday in a roundtable meeting that her “plan is to simplify Britain’s taxes and to make us a better place to invest and be unashamedly pro-business”.

“And that’s every kind of business – whether it’s life sciences, whether it’s technology, whether it’s financial services,” she said.

Kwarteng’s Budget will likely land well with the Tory rank and file, but there have been concerns from the IFS that it will put the country’s finances on an “unsustainable path”.

The IFS, in a report with Citi, said that the expected policies will blow a £60bn-a-year hole in the UK’s budget.

It has also been suggested that some of the benefits of Truss’ tax cuts will be neutralised by the Bank of England’s tight monetary policy.

The Bank today moved to increase interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25 per cent.