Surging living costs and remote working could create perfect burnout storm

More than two-fifths (43 per cent) of UK employees feel more isolated while working from home, polling from tech company Asana shows.

At the same time, 42 per cent said remote working has meant they no longer have a clear start or finish time during their working day.

The study shows that UK workers waste around six weeks each year tuning into unnecessary meetings and duplicating other people’s work.

The figures show that workers spent 134 hours in unnecessary meetings and 107 hours duplicating other people’s work.

Meanwhile more than half (56 per cent) of people multitask during virtual meetings, while another 55 per cent check emails outside of work.

Notably, 36 per cent of workers said they spend more time checking emails than a year ago, while 48 per cent said they spend more time on video calls.

The stats have raised concerns that feelings of isolation linked to remote working, paired with the UK’s worsening cost-of-living crisis, could create the perfect burnout storm.

The worries come as Asana’s polling shows that 62 per cent of UK workers have experienced burnout at least once in the past year.

The figures show that women (67 per cent) experienced burnout at a higher rate than men (58 per cent), while younger workers are more likely to suffer burnout than old people.

Strikingly, 72 per cent of workers between the ages of 16-38 said they had experienced burnout, compared to 56 per cent of those between the ages of 39 and 64.