Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time review: A fascinating portrait of genius

Fascination with the life and work of Kurt Vonnegut, the celebrated author of science-fiction novel Slaughterhouse-Five, lives on well past his death fifteen years ago. And duly, new documentary Unstuck In Time feels like it was conceived through adulation.

A culmination of decades of work, filmmaker Robert B Weide was initially approached by Vonnegut to make a documentary on his life. Over 25 years the director pieced together a portrait of the man through interviews, footage, and his own accounts from the pair’s long friendship. The resulting film is a biography as well as a eulogy to a hero and friend.

In terms of structure, the film doesn’t break any new ground. There’s a lot of talking head interviews, and archive footage. Weide shifts in his seat, admitting he hates documentaries where the filmmaker puts himself in front of the camera, before doing exactly that.

It’s in keeping with the irreverent nature of Kurt Vonnegut, who experienced many struggles in his life but learned to laugh in the darkness. Just following the great man around and observing his unguarded remarks about life and love is fascinating. Having served in World War 2 where he lost loved ones tragically, his writing style began to evoke a grim sense of humour.

He’s shown chuckling at a story about a classmate dying of illness while in basic training as a soldier, for instance. This was his way of dealing with horror: by pretending the deep wounds didn’t exist.

While praise is heaped upon him by misty eyed fans, there’s also some realism about the price of genius. Sentimental but level-headed, Unstuck In Time is at its best when you hear Vonnegut, rather than other people’s impression of him. However, even newcomers to his work will find something to appreciate in this labour of love.

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time is in cinemas from 22 nd July