KPMG UK audit chair to join board of BHP

KPMG’s UK chair of audit, Michelle Hinchliffe, will join the board of BHP as a non-executive director next year, the mining company has announced today.

Hinchliffe will retire from KPMG UK in February after 30 years in the accounting giant’s financial services division.

She will also become a member of BHP’s risk and audit committee from March 2022.

A qualified chartered accountant, Hinchliffe has held the role of chair of audit for KPMG UK, and had a seat on the board of the Big Four company, since 2019.

BHP Chair Ken MacKenzie said Hinchliffe’s addition to the board was part of a “process of board renewal.”

“Michelle’s extensive experience in financial risk management and her broad international perspective,” he continued, “will further strengthen the BHP Board and complement the expertise of existing directors.”