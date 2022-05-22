KPMG to make unconscious bias training compulsory for UK staff

KPMG is set to make unconscious bias training compulsory for its 15,800 staff, just a year after company chairman Bill Michael stepped down from his position after saying he does not believe unconscious bias training works.

The auditor’s plan could see staff stripped of their bonuses and come under scrutiny from their bosses, if they refuse to undertake training on unconscious biases in the workplace, City A.M. understands.

The training will seek to flag biases around socio-economic class by looking at assumptions made around the types of holidays staff go on, the types of schools people go to, and the types of sports people play.

The plan comes after ex-KPMG boss Michael left his role at the Big Four firm, after he came under fire for saying “unconscious bias is complete crap.”

During a virtual staff meeting, the accountancy exec, who now works at AIM-listed consultancy Elixirr, told staff to stop moaning about the pandemic, as he claimed there’s no such thing as unconscious bias.

“I think unconscious bias is complete crap, complete and utter crap for years, it really is,” Michael said.

“There is no such thing as unconscious bias, I don’t buy it. Because after every single unconscious bias training that has ever been done, nothing’s ever improved.”

KPMG’s unconscious bias training sessions will focus on biases around race, class, gender identity, disability, and sexual orientation in line with the Big Four accountancy efforts to increase diversity across its workforce.

The plans come as KPMG figures show that just 26 per cent of the firm’s partners are women, and only 1 per cent are black.

Kevin Hogarth, Chief People Officer at KPMG UK, said: “Building an inclusive, diverse and equitable business remains a key priority for our firm.”

“Not only is it the right thing to do from an ethical perspective, but we recognise that by having a diverse workforce, we also benefit from the wide range of experiences and perspectives our people bring to their day-to-day work. It helps deliver better outcomes for both our own business and our clients.”

“Our upcoming inclusion, diversity and equity training module will be mandatory for all our colleagues and partners, ensuring it gets the attention it deserves.”

“We want all our people to come as they are, and that can only be made possible by challenging ourselves, confronting biases and listening and learning from each other.”