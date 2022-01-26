KPMG invests $160m into upping salaries as Big Four face the heat in battle for talent

KPMG is set to invest $160m (£119m) into boosting the salaries of its 35,000 staff, in a sign the battle for white collar talent is putting pressure on Big Four firms.

In a Linkedin post titled “investing in our people,” Paul Knopp, Chair and CEO of KPMG said the “increase in salaries embodies our commitment to quickly recognize the value our people create for our clients and firm.”

KPMG’s decision to invest a further $160 million in boosting salaries, comes just months after the firm hiked its salaries last year.

In the new round of salary hikes, KPMG employees will see their pay increase by $3,000-7000, according to reports from Axios.

The move comes amid stiff competition for white collar talent among law and professional services firms.

The “great resignation” has also hit Big Four firms, while record levels of inflation have also put pressure on companies to increase their employees pay.