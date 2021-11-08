KPMG eyes larger piece of UK's asset management pie as it lures EY and UBS veterans

Accountancy giant KPMG is ramping up its efforts in the UK’s wealth and asset management space as the firm has appointed a range of new partners.

KPMG said it has appointed Dean Brown as a partner and Shelley Doorey-Williams as an Associate Partner in its market leading Wealth and Asset Management practice.

Brown will support the growth of KPMG’s Technology Enablement capability while Doorey-Williams will advise on the transformation agendas of the firm’s Wealth clients, the firm said.

Brown joins from EY where he led their Wealth & Asset Management Technology capability both in the UK and across Europe.

Meanwhile, Doorey-Williams spent more than 15 years within the Wealth Management sector as a Managing Director at UBS. She is Deputy Chair of The London Institute of Banking and Finance and has held various board-level roles.

Ben Lucas, Head of Wealth and Asset Management Consulting at KPMG, called the appointments “a huge boost” to KPMG’s wealth and asset ,anagement team.

“They both bring an enormous amount of expertise and insight which our clients and colleagues will find highly beneficial,” he added.