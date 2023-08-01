Konnichiwa! Binance opens for business in Japan

Binance has launched a dedicated platform in Japan.

The crypto behemoth acquired the local licensed crypto exchange service provider SAKURA Exchange BitCoin Inc (SEBC) in November last year. Since then, Binance chiefs have been working closely with relevant stakeholders and industry associations to prepare to build a compliant Web3 ecosystem in Tokyo.

Today, Binance Japan will begin onboarding new customers ahead of migrating existing Binance customers after August 14.

“The launch of a new platform dedicated to Japan residents will be a major step forward in our mission to build a sustainable Web3 ecosystem in Japan,” a spokesperson said.

“As part of this new chapter, SEBC has changed its business name from SAKURA Exchange BitCoin, Inc. (SEBC) to Binance Japan Inc.

“Binance Japan aims to provide derivatives services in a locally compliant manner in the future as part of our effort to enrich our service offerings in Japan.

“With spot trading, we are bringing 34 tokens to our customers in Japan as a first step, including BNB (Build and Build), which will be available in Japan for the first time.”