Binance toasts fifth anniversary with zero Bitcoin trading fees

Crypto exchange Binance is to eliminate trading fees on a range of Bitcoin spot trading pairs to celebrate the platform’s fifth birthday.

From Friday July 8, users will be able to enjoy fee-free trading on 13 stablecoin and fiat combinations including BTC/USDT, BTC/BUSD, BTC/USDC, BTC/EUR and BTC/TRY. The new trading fees will be in effect until further notice, allowing users globally to take advantage of the dropped fees beyond the two weeks of anniversary celebrations.

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao said the move signalled the company’s intent to champion competitive trading fees.

“In line with our user-first philosophy, Binance has always strived to provide the most competitive fees in the industry,” he said.

“At its core, Binance is an inclusive platform with accessibility in mind. Eliminating the trading fees on selected BTC spot trading pairs is another move towards that direction.

“Within the span of five years, Binance has amassed an amazing community that believes in us and supports our vision. Our growth and achievements would not have been possible without them. We hope to give back to the community by providing them with the world’s best products and services.”

Binance launched in July 2017 as a crypto-to-crypto exchange. Within six months, it became the world’s largest crypto exchange. Today, Binance is a global blockchain ecosystem spanning across trading services, infrastructure solutions, educational resources, research, social good and charitable programs, investment and incubation initiatives.

To learn more about Binance’s new fee structure, click here.