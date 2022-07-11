Klarna to unveil $800m fundraising round with backing from Canada’s largest pension fund

Klarna is set to reveal an $800m fundraising at a valuation below $6bn, it has been reported, with a potential backer including Canada’s biggest pension fund.

The fintech giant could announce this week that it has clinched funding from existing and new investors, according to a Sky News report.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and the Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala have reportedly been in discussions with the buy now pay later credit provider.

The reported $800m funding grab is larger than had been anticipated, and would place the Swedish-based firm on a post-money valuation of about $6.7bn, sources told Sky News.

The funding round is being undertaken at a pre-money valuation of below $6bn, less than 15pc of the fintech firm’s $45.6bn valuation in 2020.