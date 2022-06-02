Khan praises Queen’s ‘tremendous service’ as capital kicks off Jubilee celebrations

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed the “tremendous service” of the queen today and welcomed a tourism boost in the capital as London kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In a statement today, Khan said he was “incredibly excited” that the “eyes of the world are on London”.

“In the last 70 years the Queen has led our country through some of the most extraordinary times in our history and I can’t wait to welcome tourists from across Britain and all over the world to London to celebrate her tremendous service and enjoy a host of fantastic events over the weekend,” he added.

Khan’s comments come as he looks to kickstart the capital’s tourism sector after a pandemic induced slump in the past two years.

The mayor visited the US last month to launch a £10m campaign to tempt US tourists back to the capital.